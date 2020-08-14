Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a rally for his political party.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Friday that if Greek forces continue to “attack” the Oruc Reis, his country will retaliate.

His words were echoed by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who said that Greece should not provoke the vessel “like it did before”, also warning that there would be a response. Cavusoglu also noted that Switzerland has offered to mediate in the conflict and that Ankara has agreed in principle.

Oruc Reis started exploration drilling in Greek-claimed waters in the Mediterranean on Monday, which led to a massive backlash from Athens. Later in the week, reports suggested that the Greek naval frigate Limnos and the Turkish frigate Kemalreis (F-247) faced off in close proximity to the Oruc Reis.

Turkish-Greek tensions over drilling in the Mediterranean have been simmering for many months. The situation escalated last week when Athens signed an agreement with Egypt on the delimitation of maritime zones to reassert its sovereignty claims.

Ankara, however, signed an agreement with similar provisions with Libya last year. Turkey also conducted operations near Cyprus, which the EU also considers to be a violation of international law.

 

Source: Sputnik

2020-08-14

"France especially should avoid steps that will increase tensions," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a visit to Switzerland on Friday. "They will not get anywhere by acting like bullies, whether in Libya, the northeast of Syria, in Iraq or the Mediterranean." IMHO Turkey has acted like a bully to Cyprus and Greece. Now the East Mediterranean bully is whining because the kids have asked their bigger brothers in the EU to help. And we have a bully that complains about his firm treatment. Turkey can only try to invoke its American masters to prevent that France and the EU intervene.

Well, with S-400/F-35 stuff, Turkey is already off from US support… Erdogan did a prowess : ending with both US and EU sanctions within the same week and for different reasons…
Egypt navy likely to join Greece and France naval forces tomorrow on a joint training in EastMed
https://twitter.com/g_mastropavlos/status/1293960583453302787
Ooooppppsss

France is shïtting in its most successful invention in history : pants [irony]
We are d**n feaaaaaaring the miiiiiightyyyy Sultan for suuuuuuure… [sarcasm]

