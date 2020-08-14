Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Friday that if Greek forces continue to “attack” the Oruc Reis, his country will retaliate.
His words were echoed by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who said that Greece should not provoke the vessel “like it did before”, also warning that there would be a response. Cavusoglu also noted that Switzerland has offered to mediate in the conflict and that Ankara has agreed in principle.
Oruc Reis started exploration drilling in Greek-claimed waters in the Mediterranean on Monday, which led to a massive backlash from Athens. Later in the week, reports suggested that the Greek naval frigate Limnos and the Turkish frigate Kemalreis (F-247) faced off in close proximity to the Oruc Reis.
Turkish-Greek tensions over drilling in the Mediterranean have been simmering for many months. The situation escalated last week when Athens signed an agreement with Egypt on the delimitation of maritime zones to reassert its sovereignty claims.
Ankara, however, signed an agreement with similar provisions with Libya last year. Turkey also conducted operations near Cyprus, which the EU also considers to be a violation of international law.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.