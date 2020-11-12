BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the Karabakh agreement bears the signature of the Prime Minister of Armenia, and therefore it is binding to this country.

The Turkish Foreign Minister further threatened Armenia, saying that they “will pay a heavy price” should they violate the ceasefire agreement.

This came at a press conference held by Cavusoglu in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, on Thursday, the Anadolu Agency reported.

The Turkish minister added, “The Minsk trio must draw lessons from this stage, especially France, which is still making biased statements despite the ceasefire agreement.”

On Tuesday, the French Foreign Ministry announced that Paris had asked Ankara not to take steps that contradict the ceasefire agreement in Karabakh.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement: “We are awaiting clarifications on the ceasefire agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan and its results.”

Le Drian assured: “We affirm our stance by the Armenian people in these difficult moments and ask Turkey not to take steps that contradict the ceasefire agreement in Karabakh.”

On Wednesday, Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding on establishing a joint center to administer the ceasefire agreement in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which witnessed major fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

On Monday, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a ceasefire agreement on Karabakh, under the auspices of Russia .

The Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on a ceasefire in Karabakh.

The ceasefire declaration stipulates that the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces will stop hostilities, and the Russian peacekeepers will be deployed along the line of contact in Karabakh and the corridor connecting the Armenian lands and Karabakh.