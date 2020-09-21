BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:15 P.M.) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense issued a warning to the Armenian authorities on Monday, following the killing of an Azerbaijani soldier along the border.

In a tweet via their official account, the Turkish Ministry of Defense called on the Armenian authorities to immediately stop “playing with fire.”

“Armenia, which illegally occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, has now violated the ceasefire in the Tovuz region and a heroic Azerbaijani soldier has been martyred,” the ministry said.

The Turkish defense added, “We extend our condolences to all Azerbaijani brothers and sisters. Armenia must stop playing with fire immediately!”

On Monday, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was tense and that these tensions led to the killing of an Azerbaijani soldier as a result of the mutual exchange of hostilities.

“The situation on the line of contact between the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces and towards the state border with Armenia is increasingly exacerbated by the enemy. Recently, the increasing cases of serious ceasefire violations by the Armenian armed forces units have seriously worsened,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

They said, “As a result of another provocation of the enemy in the direction of Tovuz on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, a sergeant of the Azerbaijani army, Mammadov, Ilshan Alioglu was killed.”

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense held “Armenia’s military and political leadership fully responsible for the exclation of the situation on the front.”