The Syrian Arab Army inside of Khan Sheikhoun after declaring full control over the city on Thursday, August 22nd, 2019.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:50 A.M.) – The Turkish authorities want the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to withdraw from several areas in southern Idlib and northern Hama, a source from the military told Al-Masdar News on Friday.

According to the military source, the Turkish authorities called on the Russian Armed Forces to force the Syrian Army to withdraw from the territories they captured in August.

The military source said the recently captured territories include the key city of Khan Sheikhoun and the town of Morek, which currently has a Turkish observation post inside of it.

Thus far, the Syrian Army has withdrawn from the Turkish observation post area in the town of Morek; however, they were quickly replaced by the Russian military police, who sent a convoy to the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate.

While the Syrian Army did agree to leave the Morek area, it is highly unlikely that they will withdraw from Khan Sheikhoun or the other areas they captured from the militant forces in northern Hama and southern Idlib.

 

Nicaloks
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Turk Regime is very cynical. They are like thives that break into a home and once inside they tell the OWNER of the house that he needs to leave his house. Turk Regime is an occupational force in Syria and they need to be eliminated from Syrian soil.

2019-09-07 09:19
JerryDrakeJr
JerryDrakeJr
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Turkey is same type of vermin as Germany.
After all, they are for very long time “friends on the finger in the a*s”!

2019-09-07 13:13
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Just like the so-called “Palestinians” : in 1918, west of Jordan river, there were barely 15,000 Arabs, half weren’t even born there… Never questioned yourself how they became near 7 millions (I include Arab Israelis) into 100 years? In terms of natural reproduction, you can expect such a rate from pigs, not from humans.

2019-09-07 13:17
james Braun
james Braun
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Turkish authorities ( THE OTTOMAN EMPIRE ) called on the Russian Armed Forces to force the Syrian Army to withdraw from the ( SYRIAN ) territories they captured ( FROM THE TURKISH BACKED TERRORISTS ) in August.

2019-09-07 12:08
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The ex-Ottomaniac Vempire…

Thomas Welschen
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Turkies out of Afrin, out of other countires [back to Mongolia!!??]

Assad must stay
Assad must stay
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Turkey has to GO HOME.

Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

They are f*cking kidding (and dreaming)!
And even if the Russian complied (in Erdogan’s dreams), mark my words : NOBODY in the region wants Turkish expansionism! Assad can call Israel, Jordan, KSA, UAE and Egypt to provide air support, he’ll get it on simple condition to send IRGC and Hezb packing! It won’t be 30 Sukhoi, it’ll be about 1,400 F-15, F-16, Mirage-2000, MiG-33, Typhoon, Tornado, F-35, Rafale and some other stuff still in storage.
Moreover, US+EU might help too, especially Greece. Erdogollum don’t seem to get how everybody has enough of his follies and how he is isolated. I’m VERY SERIOUS.

2019-09-07 13:29