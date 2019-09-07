BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:50 A.M.) – The Turkish authorities want the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to withdraw from several areas in southern Idlib and northern Hama, a source from the military told Al-Masdar News on Friday.

According to the military source, the Turkish authorities called on the Russian Armed Forces to force the Syrian Army to withdraw from the territories they captured in August.

The military source said the recently captured territories include the key city of Khan Sheikhoun and the town of Morek, which currently has a Turkish observation post inside of it.

Thus far, the Syrian Army has withdrawn from the Turkish observation post area in the town of Morek; however, they were quickly replaced by the Russian military police, who sent a convoy to the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate.

While the Syrian Army did agree to leave the Morek area, it is highly unlikely that they will withdraw from Khan Sheikhoun or the other areas they captured from the militant forces in northern Hama and southern Idlib.

