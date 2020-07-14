BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – Turkish Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar, said that Turkey will continue to “stand with the Azerbaijani armed forces against Armenia, which continues its aggressive approach.”

The Turkish statement came a day after clashes erupted between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces on the border between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said that four of its soldiers were killed and five wounded, while the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported that two of its soldiers were wounded.

The two sides exchanged accusations of violating a ceasefire and artillery fire.

For decades, the Azerbaijani-Armenian border has been strained by the conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a mountainous enclave located on the border between the two countries.

