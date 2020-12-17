BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that the United States ’decision to impose sanctions against his country over its decision to import and use the Russian S-400 missile system is politically and legally wrong and represents an assault on Turkey’s sovereignty, explaining that these sanctions will have no effect.

Cavusoglu’s comments came during an exclusive interview on Turkish Channel 24, during which he explained that “Washington’s decision to impose sanctions on Ankara is wrong in political and legal terms and is an attack on sovereign rights,” adding, “The problems cannot be solved through sanctions.”

He further stressed that “Ankara will not back down from its steps regarding the S-400 system and is studying the steps it will take against the US decision,” considering that “it will not negatively affect Turkey.”

The United States imposed sanctions on a number of individuals related to the Turkish Defense Industries Administration.

Washington called on Ankara to abandon the deal and buy the American Patriot systems in return, threatening to delay or even cancel the sale of its latest F-35 fighters to Turkey, as well as impose economic sanctions on it.

Ankara refused to make concessions and continued negotiations on an additional batch of S-400s.