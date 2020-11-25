BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that Ankara would respond to the inspection of the Turkish ship by the German military in the Mediterranean.

“Ankara will respond in the field to what happened, and will also follow the legal and political processes related to this incident.”

It is reported that the German naval forces searched the Turkish ship “ROSELINA-A” in the Mediterranean waters last night as part of the European Union’s “Irene” operation.

Ankara considered the actions of the German forces illegal, and threatened to go to international institutions because of the incident, which it said was “provocative.”

According to reports, the German forces wanted to inspect the Turkish ship for weapons, which they believed were being transported to Libya.

However, their mission was halted after Turkey filed a formal complaint to the European Union over the actions of the German forces.

Turkey has been one of the biggest supporters of the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya; their relationship was further strengthened last November, when the GNA’s President Fayez Sirraj and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a military cooperation agreement.

This military cooperation agreement, along with a deal on maritime exploration of Libya’s territorial waters, culminated in Turkey sending troops to the North African nation to help drive back the Libyan National Army (LNA), who is backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt.