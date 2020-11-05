BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – Ankara pledged to respond “in the strongest way” to the French decision to ban the “Grey Wolves” association, which Turkey described as “fictitious”, considering that the French authorities have become “captive” to Armenian circles.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said, in a statement issued on Wednesday evening:

“The absence of the association called Grey Wolves, which announced its ban today, the French government is already known to everyone. France’s resort to such imaginary decisions and the assumption of the existence of such an entity based on the individual movements and actions of some people is another manifestation of her psychological paradox.”

The Ministry indicated that it is unacceptable to prohibit the symbols used in many countries of the world that do not have illegal dimensions, and said:

“Unfortunately, those who assert the impossibility of restricting freedom of expression in any way can easily, when the matter affects them, impose restrictions on freedom of expression. For others, this hypocritical concept is the latest example of the double standard approach that we are used to. ”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry considered that “this decision also indicates that the French government has become completely captive to Armenian circles.”

They continued: “The French government tolerated associations linked to the PKK and the veto that have been operating openly in all parts of the country for years, and left violence against the interests of Turkey and its community without punishment under the pretext of freedom of expression.”

Turkey said that the French government shows once again its decision to continue ignoring the incitement, threats and attacks by the “fanatic Armenian diaspora” in the country against the citizens of Turkey and its diplomatic missions.

“This hypocritical position and the provocative decision that was taken today under the pretext of preventing violence, reminds us once again of France’s negative record in combating terrorist organizations, headed by the Asala Organization that targets the lives of our diplomats, and the PKK and veto, which France supports and protects.”

The ministry stressed “the necessity of preserving freedom of expression and demonstration for the Turkish community in France in the context of human rights and international regulations,” and concluded by saying: “We confirm that we will respond to this decision in the strongest way.”

On Wednesday, the French government officially announced the inclusion of the Turkish far-right Grey Wolves organization on the list of banned groups in its territory.

The French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, held this organization responsible for fueling discrimination, hatred, and involvement in violence.

This development comes at a time when relations between Turkey and France are experiencing great tension over the background of many issues, including disputes over the eastern Mediterranean region, the crisis in Libya, the conflict in Karabakh and the file of the cartoons using the Prophet Muhammad.