Ankara will take decisive retaliatory measures should the Syrian Arab Army threaten its observation posts in the Syrian province of Idlib amid an uptick in violence in the region, Turkey’s Ministry of National Defence said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the ministry statement, Syrian government forces are continuing a ground and air offensive despite a January 12 ceasefire. The intensification of hostilities in the region is also causing significant numbers of civilians to flee the region, the statement said.

“Any attempt to endanger the security of our Observation and Control Points operating within the scope of the Astana and Sochi Accords will be responded to in the strongest manner without any hesitation based on the right of self-defence,” the statement read.

On Tuesday, a Syrian military source said that government forces regained control of the strategically important city of Maarat al-Numan in Idlib province. The Russian Defence Ministry’s centre for Syria reconciliation announced on Saturday that three humanitarian corridors have been opened to provide care for those seeking to leave the Idlib de-escalation zone.

A large portion of the Idlib de-escalation zone, which was one of four safe zones established under an agreement reached at the May 2017 Astana-format talks, is still controlled by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a military memorandum in the Russian city of Sochi in October that created an 18-mile safe zone on the Syria-Turkish border and enforced regular military police patrols to facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from northern Syria.

Source: Sputnik

2
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Daeshbags-SuxFairsFair Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

And what has Turkey done in their invasion of Syria to tackle jihadis over the last 9 years. Oh, I forget. They are one of the sponsors of some of these head choppers and liver eaters groups.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-29 14:40
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I buy liver sausage every time I go to the supermarket!
Pork liver sausage :
comment image
Calf liver sausage :
comment image
And… never ate foie-gras? Foie is the French word for liver!
comment image
comment image
Duck foie-gras
comment image
The VERY expensive (even in France while France is the #1 foie-gras producer) goose foie-gras :
comment image
If ever truffles are added within the goose foie gras, the prices sky-rocket. Truffles are freaking expensive too : the best regarded ones can sell at about €500 for 100 grams (!!!!) or more…
https://www.truffefrance.com/truffes-blanches-d-alba-fraiches-50g-tuber-magnatum-pico-c2x2690201
comment image
comment image
Never ate a heifer liver? Just use your frying pan!
comment image
comment image
You don’t know what you’re missing! It’s delicious!
Gosh, your table must be really boring!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-29 18:23