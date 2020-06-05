BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Turkish government has succeeded in producing their first domestic-made satellite, which will be sent into space next year.

Anadolu Agency confirmed on Thursday evening that Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar supervised the installation of the last part of the satellite, which is named “Imja”, at the headquarters of the Turkish Technological Sciences Foundation in Ankara.

The publication stated that after taking the necessary tests, the Turkish authorities will move to the last stage of production of the satellite, which was created with purely local capabilities, where its manufacturers were able to complete the model of the structural thermal efficiency.

It is noteworthy that Turkey plans to launch the domestic-made satellite, which is characterized by high monitoring accuracy, into space, next year, as the production of the satellite is an important step towards meeting Turkey’s needs of civil and military high-resolution images.

Officials of the Institute of Space Research of the Turkish Technological Sciences Foundation provided the ministers with information about the satellite and other projects related to the space world, stressing that the institution is making double efforts to meet the needs of the Turkish army of advanced technology.

The Turkish Minister of Defense said that the production of the locally-made satellite came with the encouragement and motivation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stressing that the Turkish defense industries have been able to achieve great achievements in recent years.

