BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – Turkey announced its disapproval over the U.S. plans to make the International Military Education and Training (IMET) available to Cyprus, claiming that it does not help the Mediterranean island’s current division.
“It is obvious that steps disregarding the balance between the two sides will not help create an atmosphere of trust on the Island, and ensure peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean,” said Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy on Wednesday, as quoted by the Greek publication Ekathimerini.
According to Ekathimerini, Aksoy added that the U.S. decision will “lead to strengthening the intransigent attitude of the Greek Cypriot side.”
Turkey, who invaded the eastern Mediterranean island in the 1970s, has long been the primary supporter of the island’s northern division.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.