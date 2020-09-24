BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – Hundreds of Syrian rebels were transported from Turkey to Azerbaijan this week, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Thursday.

Citing reliable sources, SOHR said the Turkish government “transported over 300 fighters of the Turkish-backed Syrian factions” to Azerbaijan, pointing out that most of the fighters were previously living in the Afrin region of northwestern Aleppo.

Furthermore, the monitor said that most of these fighters were members of the Sultan Murad Brigade and Al-Amshat faction, which were based in northwestern Syria.

“The fighters themselves have said that they are taken to Azerbaijan in order to guard the state’s border in return for salaries of 1,500 to 2,000 USD,” they said.

The Turkish-backed factions have not issued any statement regarding the alleged deployment; however, rumors began to surface in August of a potential deployment of these Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan, especially after clashes between the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces.

Turkey, who is a close ally to Azerabaijan, has previously sent Syrian fighters to Libya in order to help the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) forces in their fight against the Libyan National Army (LNA).