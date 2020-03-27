BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – A Turkish Army convoy allegedly deployed a U.S.-made air defense system to the Idlib Governorate, Zaman Al-Wasl reported on Friday.

Citing “military news sites”, the publication reported that Turkey deployed the U.S.-made MIM-23 HAWK medium-range surface-to-air system to the Idlib Governorate.

This new report comes a few weeks after photos of the Turkish military sending anti-aircraft missiles to the Idlib Governorate first surfaced via social media.

Turkey established a de-facto no-fly-zone over the northwestern part of the Idlib Governorate last month, as their aircraft shot down at least three Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) jets that attempted to bomb areas near the Hatay Province’s border.

As a result of this move, the Syrian Air Force refrained from targeting sites near the border, which later prompted the Russian military to increase their own strikes over this area.

