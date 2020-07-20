BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Turkish authorities allegedly transferred over 2,500 Tunisian members of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) fro Syria to Libya, a new report from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) claimed.

“At the Turkish government’s orders, Turkish intelligence have transferred Jihadi groups and ISIS members of different foreign nationalities, from Syria to Libya in the past few months. According to SOHR statistics, the Turkish intelligence transferred over 2,500 Tunisian ISIS members to Libya, out of thousands of other ISIS Tunisians operating in Syria,” the monitor said.

The SOHR report said their sources learned a few days ago “that Turkish authorities sent a new batch of jihaid (sic) fighters to Libya, in order to join the military operations on the side of the ‘Government of National Accord’ and the ‘Libyan National Army’ led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.”

The monitor said that the total number of Syrian recruits that have arrived in Libya has now risen to 16,000, including 340 children under the ago of 18.

They pointed out that of the 16,000 recruits, “5,600 returned to Syria after passing the duration of their contracts and getting their dues. Meanwhile, Turkey keeps recruiting more mercenaries bringing them to Turkish territory to undergo military training.”

In late December of 2019, the Bloomberg news agency reported that Turkey was sending Syrian mercenaries to Libya to assist the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord forces against the Libyan National Army.

The mercenaries were allegedly offered $2,500 (USD) a month to help the GNA forces drive back the LNA, who, at the time, was entering the northern neighborhoods of the Libyan capital.

