BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday that his country has stopped energy exploration operations in the eastern Mediterranean for some time pending talks with Greece.
In an interview with CNN Turk, he said, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked to suspend operations as a constructive approach to negotiations.
The long-standing tension between the two NATO members escalated during the past week, after the Turkish navy issued a warning notice about conducting seismic surveys in the waters between Cyprus and Crete.
Source: Reuters
