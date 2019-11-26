BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – Turkey’s National Security Council announced on Tuesday that the “Peace Spring” operation in northern Syria would continue until it achieves its goals, the Anatolia news agency reported.

The council said in a statement: “We expect the parties in the Safe Zone Agreement in Syria to complete the clearance of terrorists as soon as possible, including Tal Rifa’at and Manbij.”

He added: “Our state, which does not evade any burden or responsibility in the fight against terrorism, continues to fight Daesh.”

The Turkish National Security Council called on the international community to “support Ankara in securing the voluntary and safe return of Syrians to their homes without any religious or ethnic discrimination.”

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, announced today that Russia has no information about Turkey’s intention to violate the Russian-Turkish memorandum on Syria.

Speaking at a news conference after talks with his Icelandic counterpart , Lavrov said :

“With regard to the implementation of the Russian-Turkish Memorandum signed on the 22nd of October, we have no information indicating Turkey’s intention to violate it. October, we got the approval to implement it and, above all, the approval of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and the approval of the Kurdish leadership, which has strongly confirmed that it will cooperate. “

