BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The Turkish Aerospace and Industries Company Tocash and the company Electronic Air Industries Havelsan have signed an agreement to cooperate in the Turkish domestic fighter production project that will be a substitute for the Boeing F-16.

The head of the Turkish Defense Industries Corporation, Ismail Demir, said in a statement on Saturday that the work of developing the local fighter is continuing in full swing, pointing out that the Turkish Tocash and Havelsan companies have concluded an agreement in this regard.

According to Demir, the agreement between the two companies includes cooperation in the areas of software development, simulation, training, maintenance simulation, engineering support and other areas.

Demir said in the statement: “When the national combat project is completed, our country will be among the countries that own the infrastructure and technology that enables it to produce the fifth generation of combat aircraft, after the United States of America, Russia and China.”

Tocash is responsible for manufacturing the national fighter, in cooperation with other local companies such as Asilsa”, which specializes in the field of electronic and military industries.

It is expected that the Turkish fighter in the ranks of the air force will replace the American fighter F-16 gradually from 2030.

Turkey aims, through the domestic fighter project, to enter the ranks of the fifth-generation aircraft manufacturers.

The aircraft manufacturing project began, in September 2018, through the start of the design and prototype stage, and work is under way to complete the project ahead of schedule.

It is planned that within the framework of the project, 6 aircraft will be produced in the first stage, and then move to serial production in 2033.

