BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that the leadership of its peace forces in Cyprus and the leadership of the security forces in the Republic of Northern Cyprus will launch maneuvers from September 6th to 10th in Northern Cyprus.

According to Anadolu Agency, the Turkish Ministry of Defense’s statement said that the “Mediterranean Storm” maneuvers, which are organized annually, aim to develop mutual training, cooperation and work together between the forces of the two countries.

The statement continued that “Turkish air, land and sea forces are participating in the exercises.”

The statement added that “the exercises include joint and actual exercises on air strikes and combat search and rescue operations.”

The maneuvers come at a time when the eastern Mediterranean region is witnessing increased tension in recent weeks between Greece and Turkey.