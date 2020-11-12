BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – Turkish Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu announced on Thursday, that his country is planning to establish a railway line that will reach the Nakhchivan Autonomous Region, which has a 17 km border with Turkey, following the recent developments in Azerbaijan and the ceasefire agreement with Armenia.

“We are planning to establish a railway line to Nakhchivan, following developments in Azerbaijan,” the Turkish Minister of Communications said, in statements to the state-owned Anadolu Agency, adding that “the plan is about to end.”

Nakhchivan (Nakhchivan) is a region with an area of ​​about 5,363 square kilometers, which is geographically separated from the rest of Azerbaijan.

Ankara openly supported Azerbaijan in its confrontation with Armenia, and called on Armenia to withdraw its forces from Karabakh from Azerbaijan’s “occupied territories”.

Last Monday, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a ceasefire agreement in Karabakh, and the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration for a ceasefire in Karabakh.

Putin said in a speech that the ceasefire will take effect on midnight, November 10, Moscow time.

The ceasefire declaration stipulates that Armenian and Azerbaijani forces will stop at their current conflict, and allow Russian peacekeepers to be deployed along the line of contact in Karabakh and the corridor connecting the Armenian lands and Karabakh.

The Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh will include 1,960 soldiers, 90 armored personnel carriers and 380 pieces of military equipment. And for the administration of the peacekeeping operation, the leadership of the Russian peacekeepers will be deployed in Karabakh.

The agreement also includes lifting restrictions on movement, transit and the exchange of prisoners between the two parties to the conflict, and the return of the displaced to Karabakh, under the auspices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The roots of the Karabakh conflict go back to February of 1988, when the Nagorno Karabakh Autonomous District declared its secession from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In the context of the armed confrontation that took place between 1992-1994, Azerbaijan lost its control of Karabakh and other adjacent areas.