BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez announced that his country may start exploring for oil in the eastern Mediterranean within 3 or 4 months, in accordance with the maritime border agreement with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA).
Speaking at a ceremony marking the start of the sailing of the Turkish ship “Fateh” to explore for oil and gas to the Black Sea, Donmez said that the Turkish Petroleum Corporation, which requested the permit for exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, will begin operations in areas within the scope of its license after the completion of the process.
“In the framework of the agreement that we reached with Libya, we will be able to start our oil exploration operations there within 3 or 4 months,” Donmez said.
He added that the new “legal” Turkish exploration ship would also go to the Mediterranean later this year.
The Turkish authorities and the Libyan Government of National Accord signed the Maritime Boundary Demarcation Agreement on November 27, 2019 in Istanbul in the presence of the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Fayez al-Sarraj.
Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and other countries oppose the agreement and describe it as “illegal”, a charge rejected by Turkey, which is the largest external supporter of the reconciliation government in its confrontation with the “Libyan National Army” led by Khalifa Haftar.
The move is expected to exacerbate tensions in the region, as Turkey has been locked in disputes for years with Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and Israel over ownership of natural resources, as well as the possibility of European Union sanctions against Ankara.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.