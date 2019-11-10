BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that “a group of countries led by Israel wanted to establish a terrorist state in northern Syria and we thwarted these programs.”

His comments came at a joint press conference with the adviser of the Iranian Foreign Minister in the Turkish city of Antalya, the Israeli news site I24 reported.

In his speech, the Turkish Foreign Minister also criticized the US statements about Syria’s oil reserves, saying, “They openly admit that they are there because of oil, we are talking about a country that does not hide the fact that it exists in other countries to seize its natural resources, and the money that comes from these resources are used to finance terrorist organizations such as the Kurdish front.”

The Turkish Foreign Minister believes that Ankara “opened the Peace Spring Operation in Syria to eliminate terrorists, which is in contrast to other countries, such as the United States, which are there to seize the natural resources of the state.”

Cavusoglu commented on this statement: “Trump’s remarks on Syrian oil show that Americans are violating international law.”

Cavusoglu’s comments came against the backdrop of what Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovili said in her response to a proposal to help the Kurds issue.

