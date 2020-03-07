BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday that “a Russian military delegation will visit Ankara next week to discuss the ceasefire agreement in Idlib,” noting that “joint patrols between Russian and Turkish forces will begin on the M-4 International Road” starting on March 15th.

“We will start joint patrols with the Russians on the M-4 road on March 15, and we have started work on the details of the safe passage along the road,” Akar said, adding that “a Russian military delegation will arrive in Ankara early next week,” according to the Turkish Anatolia Agency.

The Turkish Minister of Defense confirmed that his country would respond to an attack against Turkish forces in Idlib, saying: “We will respond without hesitation to any attack targeting Turkish observation points and our soldiers in Idlib,” noting that “no violations of the ceasefire have been observed since it went into effect.”

Last Thursday, in Moscow, negotiations took place between the two Presidents, Russian Vladimir Putin and Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which focused on settlement issues in Syria, chief among them are ways to find a solution to the current crisis in the de-escalation zone in Idlib.

