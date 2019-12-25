BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – The spokesperson for the Turkish presidency stated on Tuesday that the Beghazi-based Libyan National Army (LNA) should stop their attacks (on Tripoli), otherwise the situation will escalate in different regions in Libya.

Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in a press conference on Tuesday,”Hafter must stop his attacks, otherwise the situation will escalate in different regions in Libya.”

Ankara has demanded the Libyan National Army, led by their commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, to stop its attacks on the capital, Tripoli, pointing to the possibility of issuing a memorandum from parliament to send Turkish forces to support the Libyan reconciliation government, if necessary.

“We will continue our support for the government of the Libyan National Accord. We may need to issue a memo from parliament to send military forces to Libya as needed,” Kalin continued.

“No one is seeking to stop Haftar who violates the ceasefire agreement, including Russia, Egypt and the UAE,” stressing the need to “stop the clashes in Libya as soon as possible.”

