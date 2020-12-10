BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – Turkey has threatened to retaliate if the Libyan National Army does not release the Turkish ship it has detained in the Mediterranean, saying the ship should be allowed to resume its journey to western Libya.

The Libyan National Army said it had intercepted the Turkish ship Mabrouka, which was carrying the Jamaican flag, while it was on its way to the port of Misrata. A Turkish source said that the ship was carrying medicines and medical products.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that immediate steps must be taken to ensure the ship continues on its journey and warned that it would classify those who target Turkish interests in Libya as “legitimate targets, indicating that there is a political process under the auspices of the United Nations, but what it called the hostile position may hinder efforts.”

In his comments to Sputnik World, the Libyan political analyst, Ahmed Al-Fitouri, said that “many events similar to the seizure of the ship passed without many problems or escalation, and it is usually noticed from Turkey’s positions that it is pursuing pressure more than exercising and raising the act of war.”

Al-Fitouri added that “the situation in Libya is getting worse in parallel with the situation in the whole world, especially after the coronavirus crisis, and its repercussions, but the data on the Libyan level between one meeting, political negotiations and another meeting that follows, are all peaceful arguments and not with weapons, and therefore these are signals that can be built upon hopes, not expectations, that Libya will emerge from this suffocated world and the region and its mutual influences.”