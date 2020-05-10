BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – Turkey threatened on Sunday to target the Libyan National Army (LNA) after the bombing that was carried out yesterday on the Mitiga Airport in Tripoli, stressing that the operations carried out by it are targeting Turkish interests.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, “The attacks of the forces (Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar) targeting diplomatic missions in Tripoli, including the Turkish embassy, ​​civil aircraft at Mitiga Airport, and civilian infrastructure, are considered a war crime.”

“The Haftar elements will be considered a legitimate target if our diplomatic missions and our interests in Libya are targeted,” the statement said, adding that “the silence of the United Nations in the face of the brutal attacks of Haftar’s forces is unacceptable.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry continued, “The countries that support Haftar militarily, financially and politically bear the responsibility for the injustice that the Libyan people are subjected to, and the chaos and instability prevailing in the country.”

On Saturday, the Government of National Accord (GNA) announced that residential neighborhoods in the vicinity of Mitiga Airport and Bab Ghashir area in the capital Tripoli had been subjected to missile strikes, while the Libyan National Oil Corporation announced serious damage to aviation fuel tanks of the Brega Oil Marketing Company in an airport warehouse.

