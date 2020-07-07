BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – Turkey has conducted tests with the Russian S-400 air defense system using American-made fighter jets.

According to the website Fighter Jets World, the Russian-supplied S-400 system, which are located at Murted Air Force Base, have been tested on American F-16 Viper and F-4 Phantom II fighters.

The newspaper said that the aircraft was detected in the vicinity of the Murted Airbase and near the radars to detect high-speed air targets.

They indicated that the tests will extend until November 26, adding that the Turkish army has not revealed the results of the tests.

An agreement to supply the S-400 system to Turkey was signed in December 2017 in Ankara.

Turkey will receive a loan from Russia to partially finance the purchase of the S-400, despite threats from the United States.

The deal caused a strain in relations between Turkey and the United States, as Washington demanded that Ankara abandon the deal in exchange for buying American Patriot systems.

However, Ankara refused the American offer and continued with their acquisition of the Russian-supplied S-400 system.

Advertisements