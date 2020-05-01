BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – On Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry accused the UAE government of practicing “hypocrisy and support for coup plotters” policies, calling on it to abandon its positions against Turkey and “adhere to the borders of the UAE.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said, in a statement issued by the spokesman of the ministry, Hami Aksoy, that the statement of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which was published Thursday and attacked Turkey, “is an attempt to hide a hypocritical policy for a country that provides all forms of support to the two coups.”

Aksoy stressed that “Turkey has always shown respect for the political unity and territorial integrity of the Arab countries, and from this standpoint it stood by the legitimacy in Libya and supported the efforts of a political solution,” stressing: “We will continue to follow our principled position.”

Aksoy considered that “the ugly accusations against Turkey, which are not only baseless by the UAE government, are primarily the product of attempts to cover up the destructive activities of this country,” saying that the UAE “has provided for many years weapons and military supplies and mercenaries to the coups in Libya,” referring to the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

He explained that “the international community is aware of the international destabilization, security and peace movements implemented by the UAE not only in Libya but in the whole region, including Yemen, Syria and the Horn of Africa.”

“In this context, it is no secret that the UAE supports terrorist organizations led by Al-Shabaab and separatist activities in Yemen,” he continued

The Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said: “We call on the UAE administration to give up taking a hostile position against our country and abide by its borders.”

He concluded by saying, “We reaffirm that achieving stability and security in the region is through support for the Libyan political agreement and the legitimate national reconciliation government, and not illegal gangs targeting the civilian people without any discrimination.”

