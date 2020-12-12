BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 A.M.) – On Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador, in response to a similar measure by Tehran when it summoned the Turkish ambassador to protest statements by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed to the Iranian ambassador in Ankara its dissatisfaction with the baseless allegations made by Tehran against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” the Anadolu News Agency reported.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Turkish ambassador to Iran, Derya Ors, to protest against poetic verses read by Erdogan, which Tehran considered targeting its territorial integrity.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Erdogan’s statements “are rejected and interfered in Iranian affairs, and we asked Ankara to clarify.”

While the words of the poem that Erdogan repeated were as follows: “They separated the Aras River .. and filled it with sand .. I did not want to leave you .. so they forcibly separated us.”

Erdogan made these comments during his speech at the Azerbaijani Victory Parade in Baku on Thursday.