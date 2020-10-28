BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 A.M.) – On Wednesday, Turkey summoned the French Chargé d’Affairs of the French embassy in Ankara to inform him of its protest against the publication of the French magazine Charlie Hebdo’s cartoons that they deemed offensive to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
According to the state-owned Anadolu Agency, “the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Chargé d’ Affairs to the French embassy and strongly condemns a caricature offensive to the Turkish President published by the Charlie Hebdo magazine.”
They said that the Turkish Foreign Ministry informed the Chargé d’Affairs of the French embassy that “it is not possible that this despicable attack that targets personal rights and religious beliefs is within the framework of freedom of information and expression.”
The Turkish Foreign Ministry added that they hope the French authorities take measures against these insults.
Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan played down the importance of the satirical cartoons published by the French Charlie Hebdo magazine to him, saying that they target the principles he defends.
On Wednesday, Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara: “I did not see the cartoon of Charlie Hebdo that targeted my character, because I consider it a humiliation.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.