Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a rally for his political party.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 A.M.) – On Wednesday, Turkey summoned the French Chargé d’Affairs of the French embassy in Ankara to inform him of its protest against the publication of the French magazine Charlie Hebdo’s cartoons that they deemed offensive to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to the state-owned Anadolu Agency, “the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Chargé d’ Affairs to the French embassy and strongly condemns a caricature offensive to the Turkish President published by the Charlie Hebdo magazine.”

They said that the Turkish Foreign Ministry informed the Chargé d’Affairs of the French embassy that “it is not possible that this despicable attack that targets personal rights and religious beliefs is within the framework of freedom of information and expression.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry added that they hope the French authorities take measures against these insults.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan played down the importance of the satirical cartoons published by the French Charlie Hebdo magazine to him, saying that they target the principles he defends.

On Wednesday, Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara: “I did not see the cartoon of Charlie Hebdo that targeted my character, because I consider it a humiliation.”

 

News Desk
The International News Desk reports on issues and events world wide.

1 Comment
Gryz
Gryz
2020-10-29 01:08

He can summon my a*s and I'll be happy to fart in his face, too.

