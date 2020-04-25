BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – Turkey has stopped funding a militant faction after they refused to send members to Libya, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported this week.
Quoting sources that it described as reliable, SOHR said that Turkey had stopped funding the Faylaq Al-Rahman faction of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) for not sending its members to Libya to help the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.
Faylaq Al-Rahman, which previously fought against the Syrian Armed Forces in the East Ghouta region of Damascus and Homs, are currently deployed in several parts of northwestern Syria.
According to the source, the funding was suspended by the order of the leaders of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA).
According to the SOHR, the suspension of funding for Faylaq Al-Rahman came from the Syrian National Army, who requested they provide a list of fighters to send them to fight alongside the GNA in Libya under Turkish orders.
However, the leaders of Faylaq Al-Rahman did not prepare the list and this resulted in the suspension of their funding.
It is reported that there are fighters from Faylaq Al-Rahman who had gone to Libya individually after being recruited by Turkey, but given the recent reports from the country, it does not appear that many Syrian mercenaries are wanting to head there.
