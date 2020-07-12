BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Ankara’s stance in Libya foiled the plans of the Libyan National Army’s commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

According to Erdogan, Turkey’s intervention saved the city of Tripoli from falling to the Libyan National Army and their commander.

Erdogan continued in his interview with the Turkish magazine that “the Government of National Accord managed to get the revolutionaries out of Tripoli in a short time and these field gains heralded peace and security in all Libyan lands. Turkey’s determined stance stifled the plans of Haftar and his supporters to occupy Tripoli.”

He said, “Strengthening Libya politically and economically will comfort North Africa and Europe.”

Regarding the eastern Mediterranean crisis, Erdogan stressed that he does not want tension in the region, and said that Ankara is “open to all proposals based on cooperation and fair sharing in the Mediterranean and ready to work with everyone on the basis of these principles … We do not want tension in the Mediterranean.”

