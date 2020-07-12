BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Ankara’s stance in Libya foiled the plans of the Libyan National Army’s commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.
According to Erdogan, Turkey’s intervention saved the city of Tripoli from falling to the Libyan National Army and their commander.
Erdogan continued in his interview with the Turkish magazine that “the Government of National Accord managed to get the revolutionaries out of Tripoli in a short time and these field gains heralded peace and security in all Libyan lands. Turkey’s determined stance stifled the plans of Haftar and his supporters to occupy Tripoli.”
He said, “Strengthening Libya politically and economically will comfort North Africa and Europe.”
Regarding the eastern Mediterranean crisis, Erdogan stressed that he does not want tension in the region, and said that Ankara is “open to all proposals based on cooperation and fair sharing in the Mediterranean and ready to work with everyone on the basis of these principles … We do not want tension in the Mediterranean.”
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.