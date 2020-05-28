BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – Turkey has organized an air bridge to Libya to deliver weapons and equipment to their allies from the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), the Eurasian Daily reported this week.
According to the publication, the Turkish military transport aircraft C-130 (Hercules) have been recently monitored making their way to the North African country .
It is reported that these planes are transporting military equipment and fighters from the Syrian opposition factions to Libya.
It also landed at the Libyan city of Misrata, which has become the main receiving point for arms shipments from Turkey and Qatar.
As the military expert Yuri Liamin notes, based on the published data at the “Russian Weapons” portal, transport planes flew in the mode of switching off the transmitters and receivers, and they denied the Turkish Air Force flights.
As is well known, Turkey has deployed its forces to the Misrata area, along with its MIM-23 Hawk anti-aircraft missile systems.
At the same time, the Russian Federation has also been accused of stepping up its efforts to arm the GNA’s rival, the Libyan National Army.
According to reports, at least 8 Soviet-made aircraft arrived in eastern Libya over the past week, despite denials by Moscow and Benghazi.
The reports claim these Soviet-era aircraft include the MiG-29 jet, which was allegedly flown from Latakia’s Hmeimim Airbase to Libya.
