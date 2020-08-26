BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 A.M.) – The Turkish Foreign Ministry considered that “the landing of French military aircraft in the Republic of Cyprus under the pretext of conducting maneuvers violates the 1960 Treaty.”
The Turkish Foreign Ministry stated that, with this step, France “seriously encourages Greece, which is responsible for the tension in the eastern Mediterranean, to escalate the tension further.”
The ministry confirmed that Turkey “will thwart all attempts by those who seek to exclude Ankara and Turkish Cyprus, in the eastern Mediterranean.”
The Greek Ministry of Defense announced that Greece, France, Italy and Cyprus will hold military exercises from Wednesday, August 26 to Friday, August 28 to the south of the island of Crete in the eastern Mediterranean, where tensions have recently escalated between Athens and Ankara.
“Cyprus, Greece, France and Italy have agreed to deploy a joint presence in the eastern Mediterranean within the framework of the Quartet Cooperation Initiative (SQAD),” the ministry said in a statement.
The statement pointed out that “tension and instability in the eastern Mediterranean have increased disagreements on issues regarding the maritime domain (demarcation of borders, migrations, the influx of refugees …)”.
In addition, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that exercises will be held in the eastern Mediterranean.
It explained that the Turkish “TCG Barbaros” frigate, the Turkish “TCG Burgazada” corvette, and the American destroyer “USS Winston S. Churchill”, carried out the exercises in the Eastern Mediterranean.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.