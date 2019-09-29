Turkish army soldiers stand guard as Kurdish people wait in a hope to enter Cizre, a town subject to a curfew as part of a controversial operation against Kurdish rebels, on March 22, 2016 in Mardin, for Newroz celebration. Nowruz, the Farsi-language word for 'New Year', is an ancient Persian festival, celebrated on the first day of spring, March 21, in Central Asian republics, Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan and Iran. / AFP PHOTO / ILYAS AKENGIN

The unidentified drone was shot down at 13:24 local time (10:24 GMT) by two F-16 fighters departing from Incirlik Air Base, according to the Turkish Defence Ministry.

“The wreck of the drone was found at the Cildiroba base”, the ministry said.

​The statement issued by the ministry says that it was not known whom the drone belonged to. The UAV reportedly violated Turkish airspace six times in the area of the Euphrates Shield Operation and west of Kilis, a city in south-central Turkey, near the border with Syria.

Earlier in September, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar announced plans to set up permanent joint Turkish-US bases in a safe zone to the east of the Euphrates River in Syria to patrol the region.

 

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Turkish hospitals treated wounded ISIS jihadists fighting in Syria

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

3
Discuss

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Sultan, your jihadi birds of war are coming home to roost.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-30 01:32
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It doesn’t looks it has been damages either by a missile or by canon fire.
It’s a bit uncanny, isn’t it? Maybe jamming of its datalink?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-30 02:33
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Falso, inventa esta noticia para intervenir en territorio Sirio.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-30 02:52