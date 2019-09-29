The unidentified drone was shot down at 13:24 local time (10:24 GMT) by two F-16 fighters departing from Incirlik Air Base, according to the Turkish Defence Ministry.
“The wreck of the drone was found at the Cildiroba base”, the ministry said.
28 Eylül 2019 tarihinde Suriye sınırında hava sahamızı 6 kez ihlal eden ve kime ait olduğu henüz belirlenemeyen İnsansız Hava Aracı (İHA), İncirlik’ten kalkan iki adet F-16 uçağımız tarafından vurularak düşürüldü.https://t.co/ijkgVajAMt#MSB #TSK @tcsavunma pic.twitter.com/pxh8tX4NYj
— 🇹🇷Türk Silahlı Kuvvetleri | Turkish Armed Forces (@TurkishAF_) September 29, 2019
The statement issued by the ministry says that it was not known whom the drone belonged to. The UAV reportedly violated Turkish airspace six times in the area of the Euphrates Shield Operation and west of Kilis, a city in south-central Turkey, near the border with Syria.
Earlier in September, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar announced plans to set up permanent joint Turkish-US bases in a safe zone to the east of the Euphrates River in Syria to patrol the region.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.