BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Turkish military has shot down two Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) jets in western Idlib this afternoon, following the downing of a Turkish drone in the governorate.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), two Syrian jets were shot down by the Turkish forces in Idlib, forcing the pilots to eject from their aircraft.

SANA said both pilots are fine; however, no further details were released at this time.

The downing of these two jets marks a new phase in the escalation between the Syrian and Turkish armed forces.

Likely due to Stinger ManPADS : AFAIK, Turkey has nothing similar to Crotale, Pantsir or Buk. Most of Syrian strike aircaft pre-date the [Soviet] Afghan war thus have no counter measures against ManPADS which only were installed on Soviet jets around 1983-1984. SyAAF badly needs supply of Russian retired aircraft as replacements and preferably with the ability to drop LGBs from over 5km altitude.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-01 15:31
PELON
Guest
PELON
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

russia need to do the job in the sky of syria

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-01 19:42