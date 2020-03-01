BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Turkish military has shot down two Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) jets in western Idlib this afternoon, following the downing of a Turkish drone in the governorate.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), two Syrian jets were shot down by the Turkish forces in Idlib, forcing the pilots to eject from their aircraft.

SANA said both pilots are fine; however, no further details were released at this time.

The downing of these two jets marks a new phase in the escalation between the Syrian and Turkish armed forces.

Advertisements