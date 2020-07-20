BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 A.M.) – The Turkish newspaper “Milliyet” reported that Ankara sent missile launchers to Libya to support the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces in preparation for the upcoming offensive to capture Sirte and Al-Jafra.
The newspaper stated in a report that the talk is about Turkish-made T-122 Sakarya missile launchers (ÇNRA).
They said that the missile launchers that arrived in Libya were placed near Sirte, and the range of their missiles reaches 40 km, claiming that they were used effectively in the military operations launched by the Turkish armed forces on Syria.
The report confirmed that the Turkish armed forces continue to provide logistical support and send military equipment to the GNA troops at the the Al-Watiyah and Misrata bases, through two Turkish Air Force cargo planes, the first of the “C-130” and the second of the “A400”.
This comes at a time when the GNA continues to mobilize its forces in the Sirte region, where it announced the arrival of major reinforcements there on Saturday, including troops equipped with heavy weapons, logistical and military equipment.
Sirte and Al-Jafra are both considered “red lines” for Egypt, as Cairo has warned the GNA and Ankara about attempting to capture these areas in north-central Libya.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.