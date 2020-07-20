BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 A.M.) – The Turkish newspaper “Milliyet” reported that Ankara sent missile launchers to Libya to support the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces in preparation for the upcoming offensive to capture Sirte and Al-Jafra.

The newspaper stated in a report that the talk is about Turkish-made T-122 Sakarya missile launchers (ÇNRA).

They said that the missile launchers that arrived in Libya were placed near Sirte, and the range of their missiles reaches 40 km, claiming that they were used effectively in the military operations launched by the Turkish armed forces on Syria.

The report confirmed that the Turkish armed forces continue to provide logistical support and send military equipment to the GNA troops at the the Al-Watiyah and Misrata bases, through two Turkish Air Force cargo planes, the first of the “C-130” and the second of the “A400”.

This comes at a time when the GNA continues to mobilize its forces in the Sirte region, where it announced the arrival of major reinforcements there on Saturday, including troops equipped with heavy weapons, logistical and military equipment.

Sirte and Al-Jafra are both considered “red lines” for Egypt, as Cairo has warned the GNA and Ankara about attempting to capture these areas in north-central Libya.

