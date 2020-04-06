BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – Turkey has sent more military reinforcements to Syria’s Idlib Governorate this week, despite the Ministry of Defense’s claim that they were reducing troops in the country because of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the latest reports from northwestern Syria, the Turkish military sent reinforcements to the Jisr al-Shughour District in western Idlib after the troops entered teh countryside from the Kafr Lousen Crossing.

The reinforcements consisted of nearly 30 military vehicles that included heavy weapons and several army personnel.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported this week that the total number of Turkish military personnel sent to northwestern Syria in the last few months has surpassed 10,000.

These Turkish reinforcements come despite the ceasefire in Idlib, and at a time when countries around the world are busy confronting the coronagirus, which forced Ankara to take new measures regarding the safety of its soldiers in Syria.

“The Turkish forces are allowed to enter and exit the area of ​​operations in Idlib, with the permission of the army commander only,” the Turkish military spokesman confirmed in a press conference held on Sunday.

He added, “The Ministry of Defense sent doctors to the areas of operations, and conducted informational and educational exercises, as vehicles from Syria are sterilized.”

Advertisements