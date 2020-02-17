BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M) – The Turkish Army strengthened its presence in Idlib and deployed more tanks, artillery and armored vehicles of various types to their forces inside Syria.
According to the Anatolia News Agency, the Turkish Army brought in more military reinforcements from various units.
The agency, quoting its correspondent, indicated that the Turkish Army brought in artillery, tanks and personnel carriers to the city of Reyhani in the southern province of Hatay.
The convoy of 150 armored vehicles headed to the Turkish observation points deployed around the Syrian city of Idlib, amid intensive security measures.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, a few days ago, that Turkey would deal with the Syrian Army if they did not withdraw from Idlib before the end of February, and that his country “would not stand silent in front of besieging Turkish control points in Idlib.”
In his statement, the Turkish President called on his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to pressure the Syrian President, Bashar Al-Assad, to stop the attack carried out by the Syrian Army in the Idlib Governorate.
