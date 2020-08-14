BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised Greece that any attack on his country’s civilian ships in the Eastern Mediterranean will not remain without a response by Ankara.
In a televised speech delivered on Friday in Istanbul, the Turkish President indicated that his country has the longest maritime border in the eastern Mediterranean, adding: “The slightest attack can be directed against our civilian ships in the eastern Mediterranean. We cannot keep it without a response.”
Erdogan confirmed that the Turkish vessel “Uruj Rais” for research and exploration will continue its work in the eastern Mediterranean until August 23.
These statements came in conjunction with a delegation of Turkish army commanders headed by Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on an inspection visit to the command center of military ships in charge of protecting the vessel in the eastern Mediterranean waters.
This comes in light of the recent escalation in the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey recently announced the resumption of exploration work south of a Greek island
