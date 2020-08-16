BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – On Sunday, Ankara issued a notice to seafarers around the southwest coast of Cyprus, informing them that Turkish ships will continue drilling for oil and gas in the region.
According to the state-owned Anadolu Agency, the exploration vessel “Yavuz” will resume its duties in the designated area, from August 18 to September 15, according to the NAFTEX notice issued today.
The Yavuz is scheduled to operate side by side in the region, with the ships “Artgrel Bay”, “Osman Bey” and “Orhan Bey”.
The notice stressed that sailors should not approach the area during the aforementioned period.
The agency said that “the Cyprus Romanian Administration issued a counter notification to respond to Ankara, claiming that the Turkish notification was unauthorized and invalid, and that the activities of the Yavuz and its accompanying ships were illegal.”
On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country is ready to respond to Greece in the event of the latter’s attack on the Turkish drilling vessel “Uruj Rais” in the eastern Mediterranean region.
Erdogan added, in a televised speech, on Saturday: “We will not hesitate to respond (to Greece) in the event that the Uruj Rais ship is attacked.”
Greece has yet to respond to Erdogan’s latest threat.
