BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – According to the conflict monitoring website, Bulgarianmilitary.com, a Turkish military frigate has been deployed to the Libyan coast to help support the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.
The website reported that the Turkish Navy dispatched a Category III frigate to the Libyan territorial waters, quoting Turkish sources as saying that the frigate’s goal will be to provide support to the GNA against the forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA) near the port-city of Sirte.
According to the site, the frigate is an updated version of the U.S. Navy’s Oliver Hazard Perry Class 1 guided missile frigates, and is primarily designed for air defense with weapons that have been improved for all-out war.
This frigate is equipped with RIM-66E-5 surface-to-air missiles.
The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan considered in a press statement yesterday that the leader of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, will be “out of the equation at any moment” in Libya.
