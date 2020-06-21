BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the deployment of additional forces to Iraq as part of “Operation Tiger Claw”, which is targeting the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
The ministry said in a statement issued yesterday evening that additional commando units were deployed to new locations in northern Iraq after carrying out air operations there.
The Turkish Defense Ministry published on Sunday that showed its forces preparing to take part in the military operation.
Zordur #Komando olmak…
Gönlünde vatan ve millet aşkı,
sırtında 40 kg’lık yük…
Kahraman Komandolarımız, dün akşam 40 kg’lık çantalarının hazırlıklarını yaparak #PençeKaplan Operasyonu’na katılmak üzere sınır ötesine geçti. 🇹🇷 #MSB #TSK pic.twitter.com/IgMt6Mijdm
— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) June 21, 2020
The Iraqi government has already objected to Turkey’s presence within its territory, while also demanding that they immediately withdraw their forces from the country.
Also taking part in this attack is neighboring Iran, who is providing support against PKK/PJAK groups in the Iraqi-Kurdistan region.
