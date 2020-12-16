BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:50 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey sees itself within the European Union in the future, noting that some parties seek to “deliberately” create problems between Turkey and the bloc.

In a call with European Council President Charles Michel, Erdogan said: “Every positive step in Turkish-European relations is a new opportunity for both sides, and Turkey sees itself with the European Union in the future.”

Erdogan pointed out that “some parties in the union have deliberately sought to create problems with Turkey, at a time when Ankara seeks to open a new page with the union.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Erdogan stressed “the need for the European Union to get rid of this vicious circle as soon as possible.”

He continued, “Turkey has always expressed its readiness to resume exploratory talks in the eastern Mediterranean with Greece.”

Erdogan stressed, “However, the Greek side has always evaded it through baseless allegations and arguments, and has taken provocative steps in recent weeks.”

He pointed out that “Turkey pursues policies based on justice and right, and shows a constructive attitude and good intentions regarding the eastern Mediterranean,” noting that “its proposal to hold an international conference on the issue is still valid.”

The Turkish president continued: “The issues that the union considers controversial, whether in Libya, Syria or Karabakh, do not relate to the essence of relations between Turkey and the Union,” noting that “the principles and objectives of the two sides in those areas are largely identical.”

He added that “Turkey and the European Union’s relations in the last two years have become captive to the narrow interests of some member states,” expressing his country’s “hope for dialogue with the European Union again on the basis of the mutual interest of both parties.”