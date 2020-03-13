Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar gave a statement in Ankara on Friday about the conclusion of ceasefire talks with Russia. The talks held in Turkey came after an agreement was reached between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 5th in Moscow.

At the end of a week of negotiations, Akar said that key documents have been signed regarding the ceasefire.

“The first implementation of [the ceasefire] will be seen on the M4 highway on the fifteenth of the month with a joint patrol. Join coordination centers will then be established and activities will be managed together with these centers. Our requests and demands on this issue have been made very clear many times by our president. Our desire there, our main goal, is to make this ceasefire permanent as soon as possible,” said the minister.

Although the ceasefire is said to be holding, president Erdogan has threatened further military action should it be breached.

Tensions have been high between the two countries after the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers late last month by a Syrian airstrike.

Credit: Ruptly

