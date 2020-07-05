BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – Director of Orientation at the Libyan National Army (LNA), General Khaled Al Mahjoub, said that Turkey’s military agreement with the Government of National Accord (GNA) leader, Fayez al-Sarraj, aims to control Libyan oil fields and to cross the red line drawn by Egypt.

He emphasized, as reported by RT, that the Turkish agreement with the GNA was aimed at penetrating the Sirte-Al-Jafra red line, which was first identified by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

He said, during a phone call to the program “The Story”, presented on MBC Egypt, that Turkey’s agreement stipulated that “the military confrontation with the Libyan National Army has different capabilities”, pointing out that “the Saraj government is operating outside the legitimacy.”

He continued that there is a possibility that the goal of the Turkish military agreement with the Saraj government is to raise the ceiling of demands in the event of entering into political talks between the Libyan parties.

Sources said on Friday that Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar signed a military agreement with the pro-Ankara government, which includes Turkish interests in Libya.

The sources added that the agreement provides for the establishment of a Turkish military base in Libya, and allows Ankara to interfere directly in Libyan territory.

On Friday, the Turkish Defense Minister and Chief of Staff signed a military agreement with the GNA battalions that control Tripoli, in order to ensure Ankara’s interests in Libya.

The new agreement includes the establishment of a Turkish military force in Libya, as well as the establishment of a Turkish military base, according to sources.

The new agreement also provides immunity for Turkish forces in Libya against any prosecution, and gives Turkish officers in Libya a diplomatic status to ensure their immunity.

Advertisements