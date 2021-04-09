BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The Turkish media reported on Friday that the United States had officially informed Turkey that two of its warships would cross to the Black Sea next week, due to the escalation in southeastern Ukraine.

According to NTV, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the deployment of two American warships to the Black Sea next week.

An official source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed to various media that the two American ships will remain in the region until May 4th.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pentagon refused to comment on the matter after questioned by Russia’s RIA Novosti.

It should be noted that the United States is obligated to inform Turkey that its warships will cross the Bosporus and the Dardanelles straits in accordance with the 1936 International Montreux Agreement.

This comes on the heels of a recent article by CNN that said the United States is studying the possibility of sending warships to the Black Sea in the coming weeks, against the backdrop of “increasing Russian military activities” at the borders of Ukraine.

Moscow has transferred some additional military units to the borders of Ukraine, in light of the new escalation in the southeastern Donbass region of Ukraine and increasing fears of renewed large-scale hostilities between the Ukrainian military and the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Russia stressed that the movement of its forces within its territory is an exclusive internal affair and does not pose a threat to any country.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Share this article:



























