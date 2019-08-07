BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday that talks with the U.S. on a safe zone in northern Syria have been ‘positive’ after a previous meeting left Ankara agitated.

“We witnessed with satisfaction that our partners grew closer to our position. The meetings were positive and quite constructive,” Akar stated, as quoted by state-owned Anadolu Agency.

“Our plans, preparations, the deployment of our units in the field are all complete. But we said we wanted to act together with our friend and ally, the United States,” Akar continued, adding “if that isn’t possible, we have said multiple times that we will do what is necessary.”

Turkey previously threatened to launch a large-scale military operation to capture the eastern region of the Euphrates River Valley.

According to Ankara, the eastern Euphrates region is controlled by ‘terrorist’ groups allied to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

In particular, the Turkish regime has accused the U.S. Coalition of harboring the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG), who Ankara says is an offshoot of the PKK.

Washington has denied coordinating with the YPG, but maintains that they work with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who is made up of several ethnic groups, including Kurds and Arabs.

Emile
Guest
Emile
” with our friend and ally, the United States ” ! ……and Poutine believes Erdogan !!!!

2019-08-07 17:39
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Nobody believes Erdogan, as nobody believes shitllamists

2019-08-07 19:58
Whip
Guest
Whip
For the Sultan ‘safe zone’ is obviously a design to nurture and supply his jihadi terrorists killing Syrians and destroying their property.

2019-08-08 12:31
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Everybody agrees on a safe zone, it’s Turkey willing it full of its militaries, its jihadist proxies and Grey-Wolves (Turkish hardcore far-right militia) which is the problem 😁 This is what US embassy published in Ankara : https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EBX1avOWwAAirCR?format=jpg&name=900×900 Mazlum Abdi (SDF SPOX), talking the subject, post publications: “With regard to the safe zone, we certainly accept it and support it if it is intended to support stability and peace in the region, and we have shown a lot of flexibility so far in this context, but there are Turkish conditions that are completely rejected. Turkey want to stay In the… Read more »

2019-08-07 20:21
gzman501 .
You mean everyone but Syria. h**l, it’s only their country, who cares, right?

2019-08-08 15:07
Nestor Arapa
Orate Erdogan de la hermandad musulmana.

2019-08-08 02:55
Daeshbags-Sux
I think it’s a commonly stated fact for a while.
And these dirty games have started backfiring on another MB-led country :

Qatar accused of using British bank to ‘promote’ Islamist causes
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/qatar-accused-of-using-british-bank-to-promote-islamist-causes-htsmq8d8p
Qatari tycoon brothers and Doha Bank sued [in UK] for funding Qaeda-linked al-Nusra :
http://www.arabnews.com/node/1537031/middle-east
Stop Qatar’s funding of global terrorism :
https://www.thenational.ae/opinion/editorial/stop-qatar-s-funding-of-global-terrorism-1.895323
https://www.thenational.ae/world/gcc/qatar-bank-accused-of-allowing-terror-financing-in-syria-1.895669
https://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/UAE-and-UK-papers-urge-Qatar-to-stop-funding-terrorism-597949
With Guns, Cash and Terrorism, Gulf States Vie for Power in Somalia
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/22/world/africa/somalia-qatar-uae.html
‘Malign state’ Qatar condemned for collusion in Somalia terrorism
http://www.arabnews.com/node/1529896/middle-east
Reported Qatari role in Somalia terror attack draws ‘disturbing’ picture
https://thearabweekly.com/reported-qatari-role-somalia-terror-attack-draws-disturbing-picture
Qatar involved in new fraud case against former FIFA officials.
https://middle-east-online.com/en/qatar-involved-new-fraud-case-against-former-fifa-officials

2019-08-08 04:44
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
In few years Britain will seriously face Islamic Jihadi related problems and it too will face similar situation like Hama & Idlib due to huge concentration of Moslems in one geographic area of UK who will claim they have been living here for ages

2019-08-08 10:20
Long Live Syria
That must have been a blunt cutting plyer Americans used to squeeze the nuts of ErDOG to make him quickly & meekly fall in line!

2019-08-08 14:14
gzman501 .
Looks like the same old tactic to me. What happens every time Erdo says he is going after the Kurds in E. Syria? First he rattles his toy sword, then proceeds to send more weapons and terrorists into Syria, ‘in preparation’. Then the US says no, we can’t let this happen to our partners in crime, so they send in massive weapons shipments. Then the US and Erdo have a little sit-down and then bla, bla, bla…we get this ‘we talked and all is better now’ BS. But the weapons and terrorists remain, even though ‘a confrontation’ is averted. Mission… Read more »

2019-08-08 15:05