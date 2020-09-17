The negotiations between Turkish and Russian military on the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib have not resulted in any agreements, with Moscow having disagreed with Ankara’s proposal to transfer the Syrian cities of Tall Rifat and Manbij under the Turkish control, a Turkish source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.
“The meetings between the Russian and Turkish delegations have not resulted in any specific results or reached mutual understanding on Idlib,” the source said on Thursday.
According to the source, Turkey refused to leave checkpoints on the territories controlled by the Syrian army as well as reduce the number of its troops in the region and withdraw heavy weapons.
Ankara also wanted the cities of Tall Rifat and Manbij to be transferred under its control, but this initiative was rejected by Moscow, the source added.
Source: Sputnik
