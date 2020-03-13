Turkey and Russia have agreed on the details of a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib region after four days of talks in Ankara, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday. Joint patrols along a key highway will begin on Sunday as planned, Reuters quoted Akar as saying.
Ankara and Moscow, which back opposing sides in Syria’s war, agreed on March 5 to halt hostilities in the country’s northwest.
Under the agreement, Turkish and Russian forces will carry out joint patrols along the M4 highway linking Syria’s east and west, and establish a security corridor on either side of it. A Russian delegation arrived in Ankara on Tuesday to work out details.
“The text that was prepared was signed by both sides and is now in effect. We will see its first application with the joint patrols on March 15,” Akar said, according to Anadolu news agency.
Source: RT
