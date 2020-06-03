BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – On Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry published a map showing its “new fields” in the eastern Mediterranean, which Ankara has submitted to the United Nations to obtain a license to explore for energy.

The official in charge of bilateral political relations affairs, the Director General of the Turkish Maritime and Air Border, Cagatay Erciyes, posted a Tweet with a with a map showing the new exploration fields.

Erciyes said that Turkey had informed the United Nations of the new demarcation of the country’s maritime borders, adding that the Turkish Petroleum Company “TPAO” had requested a new license to explore and patrol the fields located in these waters.

Bakanlığımızın bugün yaptığı açıklamada bahsekonu, BM’ye bildirdiğimiz Doğu Akdeniz’deki deniz sınırlarımız https://t.co/512LyHpAwo ve TPAO’nun bu sınırlar içindeki yeni araştırma ve sondaj ruhsat başvurusu.@TC_Disisleri @TCEnerji pic.twitter.com/bVlxyxFKBE — Çağatay Erciyes 🇹🇷 (@CErciyes) June 2, 2020

Ankara has previously submitted a request to the United Nations for this company to obtain a license to explore additional fields within the “Turkish continental shelf” in the eastern Mediterranean.

The Turkish authorities and the Libyan Government of National Accord signed the Maritime Boundary Demarcation Agreement on November 27, 2019 in Istanbul in the presence of the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Fayez al-Sarraj.

Turkey says the agreement gives it rights to an exclusive economic zone stretching from its southern coast to the northern coast of Libya, which is strongly opposed by Cyprus, Greece, the European Union, Egypt and Israel.

